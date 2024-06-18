Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024 Loop Jamaica

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their European Championship opening game on Tuesday.

Conceição, who only made his entrance in the 90th minute, fired the ball home after Robin Hranac’s attempted block fell kindly for the Porto winger.

Czech Republic goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek had thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal star became the first to play at six European Championship tournaments. The 39-year-old Ronaldo was unable to add to his record 14 goals in his record-extending 26th appearance at the tournament.

Portugal dominated ball possession and chances, but Lukas Provod broke the deadlock at the other end with a fierce strike inside the far post after Vladimir Coufal laid the ball back in the 62nd minute.

Portugal drew level in the 70th when Stanek’s save of Nuno Mendes’ header rebounded off Hranac’s shin and in.

Turkey defeated tournament debutant Georgia 3-1 in the other Group F game earlier.