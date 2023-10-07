PORUS FALLOUT: Business owners hoping commuters will return Loop Jamaica

With improved road infrastructure comes many benefits, but there are also challenges. Three weeks in, business operators and residents in Porus, Manchester, are feeling the effects of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 being opened.

The town has not escaped the economic fall-off from commuters now being able to bypass the area using the new leg of the highway.

The situation is reminiscent of the impact felt by businesses in Old Harbour, St Catherine, when the PJ Patterson Highway first opened, with Porus residents hoping that they, too, will see the return of patrons as has happened for Old Harbour.

Businessman Wayne Miller, who has operated his Jus Chicken and Things restaurant and chill spot for our 17 years in the town, told Loop News he saw an immediate “sharp fall-off” in his business.

“Business dropped about 40 per cent immediately. I had to lay off one shift because I didn’t have any choice,” he said.

Jus Chicken and Things Restaurant in Porus, Manchester

He buys produce like chickens and ground provisions from many of the small farmers in the surrounding communities and was left unable to service some of these bills on time, which he reasoned will have a serious trickle-down effect.

However, Miller is hoping that when the novelty wears off, and with the need to purchase items such as fruits, food and groceries since there are no amenities along the highway, commuters will again turn through Porus.

“I see where there is a possibility when they start to pay the toll they will come back. A lot of people go [on the highway] to see what it’s like. Some people go because it is cheap. Those who went because they were curious have started to come back already,” he said, noting conversations with his customers.

“Some of them said when they reach Williamsfield they can’t get things they are accustomed to buying when they are passing through Porus. It will come back once they get used to the scenery. The truckers will want to come back because they want to interact with the bartenders or stop to pick up something for loved ones at home, and right now, they have to head all the way to Mandeville to do that,” the businessman reasoned.

He is hoping that when thing normalise, he’ll regain “at least 25 per cent” of the business he has lost.

But for now, he is mulling how he will handle the expense of some activities he sponsors, such as the breakfast/lunch programme for some students of a few schools in the community and the assistance he gives to some farmers.

Porus Supermarket in the Manchester town.

For Chinese businessman Tim Li, owner of Porus Supermarket, things have fallen off “likkle bit”. However, his cashiers doubt he understood the question regarding the economic impact of the highway on his business because, for them, there is far less activity in the town.

Both businesses are located across from each other with the area’s only ATM between them, at what is arguably the busiest section of the town.

The area is also well known to truckers, with motorists and pedestrians always having to manoeuvre their way around the big rigs parked on the side of the road.

There is no longer a slew of trucks passing through the town, the cashiers say.

The Loop News team also only observed a single trailer parked on the roadside in the vicinity of the supermarket and Jus Chicken and Things on a Friday when the town would normally be bustling with traffic.

“It has been very slow,” one of the cashiers said. “Peak hours like from 5:30 [pm] to 7:00 [pm] that used to be rush hour, is not a rush again. When we call our customers to ask why we are not seeing them, they tell us they now take the highway,” she said.

Simple A Hardware gets the majority of its sales from the community, so it has only been affected “slightly”, Shernette Downer said. Like Miller, she, too expects that the commuters will return once the toll fees kick in.

“They coming right back here,” she said.

Residents have also raised another concern: the difficulty they now face getting into Porus from other major towns such as Kingston.

Since the buses are not allowed to stop on the toll road to set down passengers, they now have to get off at Williamsfield and take another taxi back into Porus or travel to Mandeville and do the same.

Previously, buses from Kingston came through the town.

It is said development typically comes at a social cost. But hopefully, for the residents of Porus, it will not be prolonged or too steep a price. For now, though, they seem to be making the best of it.

“Sometimes change is for the best, and we have to embrace it. I think we will have to just study it and try to customise our services to attract them [commuters] to come back,” Miller said.