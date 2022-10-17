Positive ID strikes in Heroes Day feature at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

POSITIVE ID showed good early speed to attack IANNAI LINKS coming off the home in Monday’s Heroes Day Stakes at Caymanas Park, sprinting clear for a three-and-a-quarter length victory over CLASSICAL ORB.

Partnered at odds of 9-5 in the one-mile event by Reyan Lewis, POSITIVE ID proved too strong for early leaders IANNAI LINKS and 3-5 favourite RUSTY when asked to run leaving the three-furlong marker.

POSITIVE ID clocked 1:39.4 in the event for non-winners of four races, showing improved form in the last three months, winning twice and finishing second three times in five starts since.

Trainer Jason DaCosta won the opening event with INSPIRED MIRACLE among $400,000 company, staying clear of three-time defending champion Anthony Nunes, who he led by $6 million heading into the Heroes holiday weekend three-meet carnival.

Meanwhile, three-time champion Anthony Thomas logged his fourth winner in three days aboard KINGSWOOD in the sixth, to be one behind leader Dane Dawkins, who failed to ride a winner in three days.

Racing continues on Saturday with the seven-furlong Gold Cup for grade-one horses.