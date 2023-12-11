Positive signs for micro and small business activity this Christmas Loop Jamaica

With inflation down from 9.3 per cent in December 2022 to 5.1 per cent currently, Saniah Spencer, executive, marketing at The Jamaica National Group said there is reason for businesses to be more optimistic this Christmas season.

She is encouraging consumers to also be deliberate about supporting local small and micro businesses this holiday to further encourage the country’s economic improvements.

Her comments come, as her company, the JN Group, stages a three-day shopping experience in the middle of Half Way Tree, St Andrew this weekend at its JN Bank Chief Office car park. The event to be held December 15 to 17, will feature the products and services of close to 70 small and micro businesses- spanning beauty, fashion, food, craft and manufacturing.

“This goes beyond just a great Christmas event. Although we’ve put the pandemic behind us, we really haven’t put all the pressures it placed on us behind just yet, Spencer cautioned.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for many businesses, especially for small businesses, and while some have found new opportunities and the economy has survived and has been picking up very well, many small businesses still aren’t where they were pre-pandemic. Therefore, as the high inflation environment recedes, we are providing our small businesses with a stimulus so that they can be positioned to take advantage of the improving economic conditions,” she said.

“The event is free to the public and will feature an immense array of enterprises, spanning fashion, food, small manufacturing, art and craft, among other vocations,” she explained. “It’s going to be a true mall experience with lots to sample and various fun activities to participate in.”

Mostly online entities, several of the businesses that will be showcased at the pop-up mall will be having a storefront experience for the first time.

“Although online provides reach and opportunity to engage with a wider audience, people still desire to touch and feel products, and we hope this event will encourage the business owners to strive to own a physical space,” Spencer said.