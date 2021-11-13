Post-Pandemic rise in sexually transmitted diseases | Loop Jamaica

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) have been skyrocketing for years. In 2019 alone, there were more than 2.5m people reported infections, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cases of chlamydia have increased by 19 per cent since 2015; Gonorrhea was up 56 per cent in the same time period; even more alarming, syphilis jumped 74 per cent.

As everyone starts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for third world countries, including Jamaica, it is highly likely that there will be an unprecedented increase in STDs exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Undoubtedly, people will be connecting and unfortunately, this may drive STI rates even higher.

The truth is, we’re all ready to go back outside and look good and feel good. Talk chute.

And now that vaccinations are accessible to everyone, folks are returning to some normal activities, such as dating, hookups, meeting new people, dating on apps.

The STIs that had gone undiagnosed and untreated may have been spreading during the pandemic, and now folks are going to be spreading them even more.

What is even more alarming about the situation is that a part of the underlying problem appears to be with a change in attitude, particularly among the younger population.

The CDC reported that half of the new infections stem from young people.

It’s also important to note that this behaviour is not limited to just young people, but people of all demographics.

It’s an issue that we all have to collectively be concerned about and ask ourselves what is our role in ending the spread of these potentially life-threatening diseases and their impact on our environment and continuity.

In addition, the government of Jamaica, in particular the Ministry Of Health and Wellness, in its COVID-19 vaccination drive must seek to marry vaccine uptake messages with protection against STIs and how individuals should better protect themselves against the life-threatening phenomena.

Though many are aware of safety, there will always be risks; it all boils down to consistent engagement and messaging to educate and normalize safe sex practices, and being vocal about it.

The best way to reduce the stigma is to initiate conversations in your individual spaces with your friends, family and partner(s).

TABS Project offers free HIV/STI to the public, book your free HIV and syphilis test at 8 Cargill Avenue via 876.504.2119, and if you’re unable to pop in for testing, they will come to you.

By Andre Cooper