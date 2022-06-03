Powell and Shepherd miss Netherlands ODI series after visa delays | Loop Jamaica

Rovman Powell of Jamaica and Romario Shepherd of Guyana will miss the ongoing three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in the Netherlands because of visa delays.

This was revealed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a statement on Friday.

CWI said that the players immediately travelled to London from India after they participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as their visa interviews could not have taken place in India due to the IPL bio-secure protocols.

The CWI statement said that “despite having the interviews the day after their arrival, they are both still in London awaiting the appropriate visas to be able to travel to the Netherlands.”

CWI further stated that “with the final match to be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Saturday, Shepherd, and Powell will now fly directly to Pakistan to join the ODI squad for the three-match series.”

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead following wins by seven wickets on Tuesday and by five wickets on Thursday.

The West Indies had 13 players available for the first two matches and will have the same squad now for the final contest.

The West Indies Squad will travel from Amsterdam to Pakistan on Sunday for matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10, and 12.

ODI squad to Pakistan: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.