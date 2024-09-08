Power From Above fancied for Kenneth Mattis Memorial

POWER FROM ABOVE looks set to start favourite in Sunday’s Kenneth Mattis Memorial at Caymanas Park, a nine-furlong and 25-yard route race, which should suit the late-running four-year-old filly.

Quickly returning eight days after a second-placed run at a mile behind last year’s 2000 Guineas, Jamaica Derby and St Leger runner-up, MONEY MISER, POWER FROM ABOVE should enjoy the route trip at which NEO STAR had beaten her in a fast time on July 8.

Reporting three pounds lighter with Oneil Mullings astride, POWER FROM ABOVE renews rivalry with United States-bred stayer, SISTREN TREASURE, who she had relegated to third after being switched off the rail. SISTFREN TREASURE also gets an ease at the scale, running eight pounds lighter with Raddesh Roman aboard.

SISTREN TREASURE should stalk ANTARCTICA, PROVOCATIVA and SUPER ALEX, whereas POWER FROM ABOVE, void of early pace but packing turn of foot in the stretch run, will be making her signature run from three furlongs out.

SPIRIT OF LIGHT, an Argentinian with five wins under his girth, makes his Caymanas Park debut at age seven after racing once in the United States. From what he has shown at exercise, SPIRIT OF LIGHT might need a run or two to get the lay of the land against sharp local breds.

Closers RAINSVILLE and SONNY T AND CHIPPY have worked well at exercise. However, SONNY T AND

CHIPPY shares top-weight 126lbs with SPIRIT OF LIGHT, allowing POWER FROM ABOVE 12lbs.

RAINSVILLE’s five starts this year indicate the grey is yet to regain the form he enjoyed at the backend of last season.

Gaining for the entire stretch run last Saturday when finishing second to MONEY MISER, after being 16 lengths behind a half-mile out, POWER FROM ABOVE’s late kick should take her home past SISTREN TREASURE.

The Kenneth Mattis Memorial closes the 10-race card, which starts at 11:30 am with a Reggae 6 Mandatory pay out expected to exceed $25 million.