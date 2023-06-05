‘Prank’ bomb threat cripples section of Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

The response of law enforcement personnel has brought normalcy back to sections of Ocho Rios, St Ann on Sunday, following a bomb threat at a service station at the intersection of Dacosta Drive and Milford Road in the resort town.

A release from the police said about 9am, the operator of the service station at a major commercial complex received a message that a bomb was planted at the location, and a video was subsequently shared on a social media platform in which an individual claimed that a bomb was at the service station, and that he was demanding $20 million.

The police were contacted and several units responded, along with the constabulary’s Bomb Squad, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Traffic was subsequently diverted, and the location was thoroughly checked, along with several other surrounding businesses, and no explosive was found.

Law enforcers are, however, maintaining a strong presence in the area as they intensify their search for the instigator of the threat.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding the public that creating public mischief is a serious offence, and perpetrators can be prosecuted.

Following the return to normalcy, the police put out a second release in which it said the bomb threat in Ocho Rios led to significant disruptions in commercial activities in the town, and placed undue stress on the citizens there.

The release said it is understood that an individual has claimed responsibility for the threat via social media platform TikTok, presenting the matter as having been a ‘prank’.

“We would like to publicly request this individual to immediately present himself at the nearest police station. We assure him that our intention is to engage in a conversation regarding today’s incident and ascertain his involvement,” said the constabulary.

“We urge the individual involved and all members of the public to comprehend the gravity of such actions. The JCF has discussed the issue of social media pranks in the past, and we continue to take a firm stance against such practices,” it added.

“These so-called pranks are not harmless – they have considerable implications on public order, economic activities and social harmony.

“As evidenced by today’s incident, they can disrupt lives, affect livelihoods, and incite unnecessary fear and confusion among the populace.

“The JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) is committed to maintaining public safety and order, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that those who disrupt this order are held accountable. Making a bomb threat, even as a prank, is a serious matter, and it will be treated as such.

“We therefore strongly urge everyone to refrain from engaging in these types of disruptive behaviours, whether online or offline. Let us all strive to create a peaceful and secure environment in our beloved Jamaica, where we respect each other’s rights and live in harmony.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is asked to call the Ocho Rios police at 876-974-2533, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.