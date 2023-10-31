Prank calls kept firefighters busy after Monday’s earthquake Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, has lamented that some Jamaicans resorted to making prank calls to the JFB in the aftermath of Monday’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake that collapsed some buildings while causing a number of injuries.

While Jamaicans were mostly thankful that the biggest tremor to hit the island in 30 years caused relatively minor damage with no reported loss of life, firefighters were forced to rush to areas where persons were supposedly in need of assistance, only to turn up at the location to discover that they had been pranked. Beckford is not amused.

He told a Monday afternoon Jamaica House press conference that: “We still have teams of firefighters out in the field making assessments. Like I said, most of what we’ve been doing since the tremor was felt is to conduct assessments on buildings – whether they’re schools, other government institutions, ministries, agencies, and departments. And of course, we would have had some calls from the private sector”.

“And in all of this we still have Jamaicans who’re making prank calls to the fire brigade relating to the earthquake. We would’ve had reports of buildings collapsing on Half-Way Tree Road and when we turned up it was false.

“(We had) numerous other calls around the corporate area that turned out to be pranks,” Stewart added. He appealed to Jamaicans to desist from the practice of making “false calls”.

“What it does is tie up resources that are needed elsewhere and so it makes our job that much more difficult so please, desist from the practice of making prank calls,” the commissioner pleaded.

Stewart said the JFB will continue its reconnaissance across the corporate area “because that is where we have gotten most of the calls and we’ll continue to tally the assessment as they come in”. He said the JFB was working closely with the municipal corporations to “make judgment calls as to whether or not persons can reoccupy the building once they would have exited the building”.

“We’re hoping that by tomorrow (Tuesday) we’ll have a better picture as to exactly what we’re up against in terms of the number of structures that would have been affected (and) that may necessarily warrant some amount of remedial repairs and so on,” the fire chief said.