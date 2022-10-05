Preference shares lead trading gains on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

Preference shares led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Transjamaican preference shares gained 28 per cent to $2.40, it was followed by JMMB Preference shares up 10 per cent to $1.08, and Eppley preference shares up 10 per cent to $7.74.

The top declining stocks were Sygnus Real Estate down 22 per cent to US$0.10, Portland JSX down 14 per cent to $9.05, and First Rock Real Estate down 10 per cent to $12.01.

The JSE Index declined by 1,429.05 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 359,272.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,679,692 valued at $60,706,598.96.

So too did the Junior Market Index, which declined by 59.11 points (1.40 per cent) to close at 4,148.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 24,672,318 valued at $90,068,441.50.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,871.06 points (0.50 per cent) to close at 373,225.06 points and the volume traded amounted to 32,352,010 valued at $150,775,040.46.

Meanwhile, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.63 points (2.18 per cent) to close at 217.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 157,281 valued at $16,865.34.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 1.51 points (2.63 per cent) to close at 59.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,262 valued at $156,820.65.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.37 points (1.56 per cent) to close at 86.45 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,572,005 valued at $31,211,840.85.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 1.31 points (1.33 per cent) to close at 99.76 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,499,560 valued at $97,232,434.11.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 116 stocks of which 48 advanced, 53 declined and 15 traded firm.