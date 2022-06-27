Preference shares record double-digit gains last week | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index dipped to close the trading week but a number of preference shares made double-digit gains.

Investors tried to breathe activity into largely illiquid preference shares. The result was that with few buyers and sellers of these preferences shares shot up.

Leading gains were 138 Student Living Preference shares up 22 per cent to $20.75, GWest Corporation up 17 per cent to $1.18, Eppley Preference shares up 18 per cent to $7.19, JMMB Group Preference shares up 15 per cent to $2.16.

Leading declines were Ttech down 16 per cent to $3.16, Palace Amusement down 11 per cent to $876.43, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy down 8.5 per cent to $10.02, First Rock Capital down 9.0 per cent to $12.05.

The JSE Index declined by 2,163.80 points (0.56 per cent) to close at 381,186.83 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,870,075 valued at $147,178,606.27.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 25.58 points (0.59 per cent) to close at 4,389.47 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,072,409 valued at $61,479,939.59.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,793.61 points (0.45 per cent) to close at 395,884.64 points and the volume traded amounted to 35,942,484 valued at $208,658,545.86.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 3.77 points (1.75 per cent) to close at 219.67 points and the volume traded amounted to 73,292 valued at $15,838.80.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.25 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 61.99 points and the volume traded amounted to 53,541 valued at $4,835,087.27.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.60 points (0.65 per cent) to close at 91.28 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,760,928 valued at $132,730,823.55.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.54 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 107.30 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,502,292 valued at $39,047,387.28.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 104 stocks of which 53 advanced, 40 declined and 11 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 35,942,484 units valued at $208,658,545.86.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 73,292 units valued at $15,838.80.