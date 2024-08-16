Preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Jamaica – Earthquake Unit

·6 min read
Preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Jamaica – Earthquake Unit
Jamaica News
Jamaica News

Second earthquake reported on island over last four days

Loop News

2 hrs ago

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.3, with the epicentre located approximately 6km northeast of Golden Spring, St Andrew, was reported as felt at 8:01 am on Friday, August 16, in Jamaica.

The report was posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, by the Earthquake Unit at The University of the West Indies.

The report comes four days after the Earthquake Unit reported that another earthquake of magnitude 2.9, with the epicentre located approximately 10km southwest of Buff Bay, Portland, was reported as felt at 3:51 pm on Monday, August 12.

