Premium Friday experience at Heineken After Work series Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Entertainment
Sponsored By : Heineken Loop News

2 hrs ago

Heineken After work at Tacbar

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Kickstart the weekend on Fridays with the Heineken After Work series. Designed to provide a premium experience, Heineken has seized the opportunity to bring patrons together with great music from local and international DJs paired with the premium brew of Heineken.

The series kicked off on August 19 at TacBar in Kingston and will continue with pop-ups at different locations until September 9. To find out where the next Heineken After work series will be hosted, visit @HeinekenJamaica on Instagram.

