President of India arrives in Jamaica for 4-day visit | Loop Jamaica

President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Jamaica.

He arrived in the island on Sunday with his wife and was met at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other dignitaries.

“I am deeply pleased to extend a warm Jamaican welcome to His Excellency the Honourable Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India, and his wife, the First Lady of India, Her Excellency Savita Kovind who are here for an official State Visit,” Holness tweeted after their arrival in Kingston.

“Welcome to Jamaica, His Excellency the Honourable Ram Nath Kovind,” he added.

The visit comes as Jamaica celebrates 60 years of political independence and also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.

Kovind is the first President of India to visit Jamaica. He is scheduled to depart on Wednesday.