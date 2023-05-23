Pressure on illegal garages: Close to 100 vehicles seize in clampdown Loop Jamaica

Pressure on illegal garages: Close to 100 vehicles seize in clampdown Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
59 minutes ago

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (P-STEB) has kicked off a series of operations to remove illegal garages from several communities across the Corporate Area.

The police high command in a release said the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation will also be assisting with the public order operation.

The police said under the exercise, close to 100 vehicles have already been seized over the last two weeks.

They also said one of the areas recently visited is Richmond Park in St Andrew, where several vehicles were confiscated.

“These garages often disrupt the lives of residents who are forced to endure the noise associated with automobile repair. Additionally, residents will now be rescued from the toxic fumes used in the repairing process,” the police said.

The police said, too, that while conducting the clampdown they encountered a lot of interference and challenges where people tried to prevent them from removing the vehicles.

However, despite the resistance, they said they will be out in full force in the coming days as law enforcers are also aware that a lot of the illegal garages are used at times to park motor vehicles involved in criminal activities.

Additionally, the police said the garages also tend to harbour rodents.

