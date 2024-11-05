Prime Minister arrives at JLP conference, Arena in a frenzy

The 81st Jamaica Labour Party conference at the National Arena has reached fever pitch with the arrival of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness arrived at the arena a few minutes after 2pm and has been greeted with loud cheers from the thousands of supporters who have transformed the area into a sea of green.

The supporters, many of them soaked from rainfall, said the wait was worth it.

At at same time, the police with the use of their mounted troops, have been working overtime to control the crowd.

Some officials from the JLP said the turnout is one of the largest that they have seen in recent years.

"It took me eight minutes from the top of the road to reach the National Arena. The place full," said Holness as he prepared to address the cheering crowd.