Prime Minister calls for more police presence on the streets

The recent increase in homicides here , have prompted Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to call for more police presence on the streets of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister raised the issue while speaking from Guyana on NBC’s Face to Face Radio Program on Wednesday.

He believes that increased police presence in hotspot areas could deter criminal activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/STREET-POLICE.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government has been investing significant resources in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/STREET-POLICE1.mp3

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Colin John is hopeful that there will be a decrease in the number of homicides in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, the Police Commissioner said the increase in violent crimes, was of concern to the Police and that more efforts would be made to enhance their crime fighting initiatives.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CRIME-FIGHTING.mp3

