Prime Minister extends condolences to mother of Rayden Thomas-Davis

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has extended condolences to Nadine Davis of Richland Park on the passing of her 3-year-old son Rayden Thomas-Davis.

Rayden died on Wednesday night following his battle with sickle cell disease, despite interventions made by the Government in seeking advance medical care and treatment.

The Prime Minister spoke about the issue during his address yesterday at the launch of the ONSITE Program at the Methodist Church Hall.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PM-RAYDEN-DEATH.mp3

