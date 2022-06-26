Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

Community Drivers: MLSS launches PATH engagement series in MoBay

Two mechanics shot, one fatally, in Kingston

WIMBLEDON 2022: No Russians, no rankings, but Serena’s back

Newsmaker… Week: Outrage, grief after mom, 4 kids killed in Clarendon

Eroy looks the right bet for Hubert Bartley Memorial

Hot Dawkins uses Duke to upstage rival Thomas’ Double Diva

A close-up look at forecasting crash fatalities nationally

Sunday Jun 26

30?C
World News
Loop News

46 minutes ago

Britain’s Prince Charles looks on during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, at the Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda Friday, June 24, 2022. Leaders of Commonwealth nations were meeting in Rwanda’s capital Friday to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dan Kitwood, Pool Photo via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles’ office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.

The Sunday Times said the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

The newspaper said the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. It did not allege that anything illegal was done.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, said in a statement that the donations “were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

The prince’s charitable fund told the newspaper it had verified “that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty … and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance.”

Qatar’s government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Qatar’s prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich state’s sovereign wealth fund, which has major property investments around the world, including London’s Shard skyscraper, Heathrow Airport and Harrods department store.

London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honours and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Court orders cops to return schoolbooks to teen on gun charge

World News

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

World News

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

See also

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did not run after getting out of the blocks in the first semi-final

Jamaica News

Man robbed, then shot in the face; brother identified as attacker

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was identified as one of three gunmen who robbed his brother and then shot him in the face, the police are reporting.
The man identified as Aud

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Sport

Charokee Young leads all qualifiers into 400 final at Jamaica trials

Jevaughn Powell, the fastest Jamaican this year, is the fastest qualifier going into the men’s final

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols