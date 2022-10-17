Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie receives keys to the City of Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Visiting President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, received the keys to the City of Montego Bay, St James during a ceremony at the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) on Saturday.

The keys were presented to the Ethiopian official by Montego Bay Mayor, Leeroy Williams.

“Similar to his grandfather, Emperor Haile Selassie, Prince Ermias is a dear friend to the Jamaican people, and is admired and loved by Jamaicans, particularly the Rastafarian community,” noted Williams.

“Our great admiration as a municipality declares that a symbolic key to the City of Montego Bay be presented to His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermia Sahle Selassie, for his outstanding contribution to the education and humanitarian development of the people. With this symbolic gesture may you always feel welcome to our lovely city of Montego Bay,” he added.

After leaving the SJMC, the prince visited the Rastafari Coral Gardens Elder Care Home in Norwood, St James, where he was treated to chanting and drumming by Rastafarians, as was captured on video and presented below.

The prince, who is the grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie I, arrived in Jamaica on Thursday, October 13. He is Jamaica’s special guest for National Heritage Week.

The prince is accompanied on his trip to Jamaica by his wife, Princess Woizero Saba Kebede.