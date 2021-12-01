Prince Saj, King Calie to vie for Magnum Top Performa crown | Loop Jamaica

After 13 weeks of intense lyrical battles, Prince Saj has secured a win in semi-final two, to join King Calie in the finals for the Magnum Top Performa crown.

Prince Saj, who is a Christian artiste, believes anything is possible through God and that his faith secured his win.

“The competition has been great for me, I am overwhelmed by the support that I have been getting from various persons all over the world; I can’t complain. The key to success is to always pray, all things are possible with Christ so I know I would win — fully Jesus,” he said.

Jase, who hails from St Ann, is hopeful and excited for what’s to come next in his career:

“It’s been exciting, you know — whole heap of excitement still because it is a competition, and it has been very nerve-racking but at the same time we are in it to win. I still feel great though it was a lot of hard work and sleepless nights involved. But I feel good about the whole thing because it’s a good platform.”

King Calie

On Thursday, December 9, King Calie and Prince Saj will go head-to-head in what promises to be an entertaining and exhilarating dash for the top stop.

Viewers are reminded to watch the Magnum Top Performa finals on Thursday, December 9, on TVJ at 9:00pm and at 9:30pm on Magnum’s Instagram page @magnumtonicwine.

Voting then begins on Thursday at 6:00pm on www.Magnumhub.tv and closes the following Tuesday at 11:59pm. The winner will be announced a day later on Magnum Tonic Wine’s Instagram, @magnumtonicwine.

The Top Performa will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich. The second-place winner will receive $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Romeich, while the semi-final runners-up will receive $100,000 each.