Principal in custody in connection with school bursar’s shooting death Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police have reportedly taken a school principal into custody amid the probe into Wednesday afternoon’s shooting death of Hopewell High School’s bursar, 35-year-old Jermaine Roberts.

Loop News understands that the principal was taken into custody hours after the deadly shooting.

Reports are that about 4pm, Roberts was leaving the school when he was fatally shot.

The police were summoned, and upon their arrival, the wounded bursar was found. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Roberts was reportedly employed at the school for six years.

The killing occurred in a parish that is under a state of public emergency.