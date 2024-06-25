Private interests to invest $550m in Trelawny Stadium transformation

Discussions are underway between private interests and officials of the Ministry of Sport with a view to transforming the Trelawny Stadium through a massive US$550 million investment, into a high-performance sports complex.

The transformed complex would accommodate 21 sports disciplines, host international games, awards ceremonies and serve as training grounds.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, during her contribution to the 2024/25 Sectoral Debate, in the House of Representatives.

Grange emphasised that the venture is driven by private equity and not public funding.

“This sports tourism development also proposes the construction of high-rise condominiums and a hotel. The discussions about this exciting development are going well and I look forward to more constructive talks towards a deal,” said Grange.

“In the meantime, we continue to make Trelawny Stadium available for a range of activities,” she added while noting that “so far this year, the stadium has hosted cricket tournament matches, parties, the Jamaica Youth Festival and church services”.

Grange said the Government was determined to exploit the full potential of Trelawny Stadium for the benefit of the Jamaican people.

And she told the House that the administration continues to invest heavily in national, community and school sport, welfare, coaching and the development of facilities.

“Indeed, in the last calendar year, the Sports Development Foundation invested J$515 million on programmes and initiatives that reached every corner of Jamaica, from community sports to the elite level,” the minister said.