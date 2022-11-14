Private sector groups say Jamaica cannot afford further setbacks Loop Jamaica

Call for amicable resolution to taxi strike

A group of protesters hold placards in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, after transport operators withdrew their services on Monday, calling for a traffic ticket amnesty from the authorities.

Private sector organisations in Jamaica are on Monday afternoon calling for an urgent and amicable resolution to the situation in which public passenger vehicle operators have gone on strike across the country.

In a release, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, MSME Alliance, and Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association said the impact of this strike is far-reaching and poses a severe blow to efforts being made to restore the country’s growth.

They are also noting that there could be up to approximately 50 per cent loss of production Monday because of the strike.

The private sector bodies said they are, therefore, calling for inclusive and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders.

The country, they noted, cannot afford any further setbacks to normality, as it has already seen the negative repercussions across sectors during the pandemic, including learning loss by children and reduced operations in businesses.

Many of the country’s citizens, they pointed out, are reliant on the public transportation system not only to make it to and from work but also to access essential services.

The private sector bodies reiterated their expectation that the situation is resolved quickly and that the respective parties can arrive at a consensus on the way forward.

