Private sector vaccination drive ends; Fontana closes vaccine sites | Loop Jamaica

An initiative by the Jamaican business community to help vaccinate as many workers as possible against COVID-19 has ended with more than 42,000 persons taking the jab.

Meanwhile, one private sector company Fontana is also ending its direct effort to get persons vaccinated by closing its vaccination sites today (May 31).

The Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI), set up last year by the business community to assist with the procurement and rollout of the vaccines, ended in March this year, a spokesman on behalf of project lead Saffery Brown told Loop News yesterday (May 30).

“We wrapped up our support to the Ministry (of Health and Wellness) on the vaccination drive”, the spokesperson said yesterday.

The spokesperson said that some 42,281 persons were vaccinated under the PSVI between July 2021 and March this year. That figure was below the target set by the PSVI.

“No, it didn’t meet our target, but it was based on demand. We have seen what has happened broadly in the society in terms of the response (to the vaccine).”

The PSVI is a partnership between the Government of Jamaica and private sector groups – Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

According to its website, the PSVI was “established to support the national vaccination plan of the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) by mobilising collective resources and increasing the velocity and penetration of vaccinations in the country, so Jamaica returns to a healthy and productive society.”

The website also said the PSVI helped in educating Jamaicans about vaccine safety in keeping the Government’s effort to inoculate 65 per cent of the population against COVID-19.

However, the effort has fallen way short of that target to date, with the MOHW reporting only about 25 per cent of the target population vaccinated so far.

According to the spokesperson, PSVI did what it set out to do.

“The PSVI was set up to help vaccinate the productive sector…our focus was on the private sector as the demand was there during that period when the national vaccination plan was rolled out to the general population”.

Meanwhile, Fontana announced via its social media pages that all its vaccination sites will be closed permanently.

Fontana’s CEO Anne Chang told Loop News that the drive was a temporary arrangement based on the extensive requirements of the MOHW and the immediate need to help with the accessibility of the vaccine.

Some 8,500 persons were vaccinated at the Fontana sites which were being closed at the end of the company’s contract with the Government, Chang indicated. The contract began on October 31 last year.

“We think 8,500 was really a great effort on our part…it requires a lot of manpower and requirements to adhere to what they (MOHW) are asking for, but we definitely wanted to do our part in helping out with this (vaccination) effort…It was a lot of additional work for our teams on many fronts”, Chang said.