Probe in blunder at cop funeral intensifies; high command make amends Loop Jamaica

Following a blunder that saw the thanksgiving service for Oliver Mullings, the policeman, who was killed in the line of duty, being held without the required gun salute, the police high command has ordered that the feature, considered the highest honour, be provided to the fallen law enforcer on Sunday, December 4.

The salute will be provided at the unveiling of his headstone at Thetford Park, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Corporal Mullings was killed while on foot patrol in the Trench Town community on October 20. The thanksgiving service for the late policeman was initially held on Sunday, November 27.

At the end of that event, however, several members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were left fuming as the gun salute along with other activities was absent.

Members of the police high command as a result ordered an investigation, they also warned of swift corrective action once the findings were presented.

The police high command said consistent with the official funeral policy and procedures for sworn and separated members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the corporal should have been afforded:

Coffin draped in the Jamaican flag, police hearse, uniformed pall-bearers, vigil party, honour guard, escorts, buglers or trumpets, ushers, force wreaths, wreath orderlies, JCF choir, firing party, tribute from the Commissioner of Police, uniformed mourners.

Police sources have revealed that all these courtesies were extended to him with the exception of the firing of volleys, which would have been executed by the firing party, but who was absent.