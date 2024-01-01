Probe into dancehall artiste Meddikk’s disappearance said still active Loop Jamaica

The police have indicated that the probe into missing dancehall artiste and holistics entrepreneur, Stephanie ‘Medikk’ Williams, remains active.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, said the probe has not been classified as a “cold case”.

Williams has been missing since August 24, 2023. She was last seen boarding a car outside her apartment.

The 29 year-old is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet seven inches tall.

Bailey, speaking at a police press conference on Thursday, said investigators are still pursuing the artiste’s disappearance.

“What I will say is that the matter is being investigated. I spoke to the mother (of Medikk) up to yesterday (Wednesday) regarding that same investigation; we spoke for a very long time,” Bailey informed.

“It’s a very active investigation. I don’t want to get in much detail, but it is very active,” he added.

In October Bailey told reporters that in relation to the case, “certain instructions were issued by a convict within a penal institution”.

He did not elaborate, but said then that the police were looking to bring closure to the matter.

There have been no charges laid since then.

Medikk entered the music scene in 2018 as a 24-year-old. She is best known for songs such as ‘Money Feelings’ and her catalogue of collaborations like ‘Overcome’, featuring Shane O, and ‘Boss Level’, featuring Jahvillani.