Probe into dancehall artiste Meddikk’s disappearance said still active Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Probe into dancehall artiste Meddikk’s disappearance said still active Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people

Gunmen sent scampering as cops seize more guns in raids on New Year

Firearm found in brown bag during New Year’s raid

Mount Pleasant end the year atop Jamaica Premier League

Buff Bay men charged with separate break-ins a year after acts

Probe into dancehall artiste Meddikk’s disappearance said still active

Mystery shoppers to assess public-sector services

Suspected lotto scammer chased, firearm reportedly seized during raid

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

Monday Jan 01

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

Medikk

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have indicated that the probe into missing dancehall artiste and holistics entrepreneur, Stephanie ‘Medikk’ Williams, remains active.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, said the probe has not been classified as a “cold case”.

Williams has been missing since August 24, 2023. She was last seen boarding a car outside her apartment.

The 29 year-old is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet seven inches tall.

Bailey, speaking at a police press conference on Thursday, said investigators are still pursuing the artiste’s disappearance.

“What I will say is that the matter is being investigated. I spoke to the mother (of Medikk) up to yesterday (Wednesday) regarding that same investigation; we spoke for a very long time,” Bailey informed.

“It’s a very active investigation. I don’t want to get in much detail, but it is very active,” he added.

In October Bailey told reporters that in relation to the case, “certain instructions were issued by a convict within a penal institution”.

He did not elaborate, but said then that the police were looking to bring closure to the matter.

There have been no charges laid since then.

Medikk entered the music scene in 2018 as a 24-year-old. She is best known for songs such as ‘Money Feelings’ and her catalogue of collaborations like ‘Overcome’, featuring Shane O, and ‘Boss Level’, featuring Jahvillani.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Our Endz

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

World News

US mom suspected of killing her children arrested in UK

Our Endz

JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people

More From

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway

A motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained when he collided into a minibus while performing a stunt on the St Margaret’s Bay main road in Portland on Saturday.
A video of the two-vehicle bang-

See also

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

Sport

Mount Pleasant end the year atop Jamaica Premier League

Mount Pleasant FA ended the year atop the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) table following a 1-0 win over Humble Lion at Drax Hall on Sunday. The defending champions finished t

Lifestyle

‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly in ‘tropical wonderland’ Jamaica

Actor shares several videos with X followers

Jamaica News

Woman granted bail re alleged involvement in big workplace robbery

A woman who is charged for an alleged role in the robbery of a phone store where she was employed in Claremont, St Ann, was granted $200,000 bail when she appeared in the St Ann Parish Court.
Betto

World News

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of very strong earthquakes

Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island. 
The J

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols