Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James Loop Jamaica

The Montego Bay CIB has launched a probe into an incident in which a policeman reportedly shot a female after she allegedly stabbed him on Monday.

Reports are that the policeman went to an establishment in the Unity Lane section of St James to conduct business. While there, an argument allegedly developed between the member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force , who was in plain clothes, and the woman.

Further information is that the policeman was reportedly stabbed by the woman and he allegedly shot her. Minutes later, the policeman was seen leaving the establishment with a firearm in hand.

The Corporate Communications Unit, the constabulary’s information arm, has confirmed receiving reports of the incident.

“The woman stabbed the policeman during a confrontation. He shot her in self-defence,” a representative told Loop News on Tuesday.