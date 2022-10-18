Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James

UK waives visa requirement for Guyanese nationals

Sunshine Girls maul USA at Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier

Liz Truss’ waning power brings political plots and jokes

WATCH: Residents block sections of North Coast Highway in St Mary

Jamaican workers embracing modern technology on Canadian farms

Cops recognised for placing themselves in line of fire to save lives

101 people killed in traffic accidents in the July-Sept quarter – RSU

Hunter dies after deadly bee attack in T&T

Jamaican cleared of plot to sell stolen British Army ammo

Tuesday Oct 18

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Shooting and stabbing incident between cop and female in St James

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Montego Bay CIB has launched a probe into an incident in which a policeman reportedly shot a female after she allegedly stabbed him on Monday.

Reports are that the policeman went to an establishment in the Unity Lane section of St James to conduct business. While there, an argument allegedly developed between the member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force , who was in plain clothes, and the woman.

Further information is that the policeman was reportedly stabbed by the woman and he allegedly shot her. Minutes later, the policeman was seen leaving the establishment with a firearm in hand.

The Corporate Communications Unit, the constabulary’s information arm, has confirmed receiving reports of the incident.

“The woman stabbed the policeman during a confrontation. He shot her in self-defence,” a representative told Loop News on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Probe launched after cop ‘shoots female who stabbed him’ in St James

Caribbean News

UK waives visa requirement for Guyanese nationals

Sport

Sunshine Girls maul USA at Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican women holding their own on Canadian farms

Among the thousands of Jamaicans who leave the island every year for Canada to participate in the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme is a large group of women, who are holding their own alongsid

Jamaica News

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident

See also

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I died in a motorcycle accident in Boscobel, St Mary on Sunday morning.
The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but had no details a

Jamaica News

Jamaican cleared of plot to sell stolen British Army ammo

A Jamaican who rose through the ranks of the British Army to become the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the elite unit responsible for protecting the late Queen was recently cleared of a plot to s

Lifestyle

Mother, daughter make ?8k a month on OnlyFans

Meet the mom and daughter duo who pose together and make ?8k a month, filming their food fights in the nude.
Jessie Jo, 55, suggested to her daughter, Phoenix Rae Blue, 24, that they create a j

World News

VIDEO: Relatives respond to young cop’s killing in St Andrew

Police High Command condemns brutal murder

Jamaica News

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore

A St Catherine building contractor was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, October 15.
He has been identified as 54 year-old Garfield Jones,

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols