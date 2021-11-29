Probe on into reported irregularities at NSWMA | Loop Jamaica

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has called in the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) to launch a probe into reported irregularities at the organisation.

Dennis Chung, Board Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has confirmed the news.

“Even though we don’t have all of the full details we are being proactive and ensuring we are on top of this,” said Chung who disclosed that the matter has been referred to MOCA.

“We fully support all our staff but if someone is doing something that they are not supposed to do we are going to get on top of it,” said Chung.