Probe on into reported irregularities at NSWMA | Loop Jamaica

NSWMA probe

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has called in the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) to launch a probe into reported irregularities at the organisation.

Dennis Chung, Board Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has confirmed the news.

“Even though we don’t have all of the full details we are being proactive and ensuring we are on top of this,” said Chung who disclosed that the matter has been referred to MOCA.

“We fully support all our staff but if someone is doing something that they are not supposed to do we are going to get on top of it,” said Chung.

WATCH: Holness proposes death penalty for illegal gun conviction

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has come out clear and precise with his personal position on gun crimes which have been wreaking havoc in the society for years, in fact, decades.

In Addressing t

JLP the most reliable and trustworthy party in Jamaica – McKenzie

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) kicked off its 78th annual conference with the event’s chairman, Desmond McKenzie, declaring that the political organisation remains the best option for the count

Were they really goat thieves?

Some residents questioning cops’ account of deadly shootout in St Mary

Holness again defends police commissioner

Says country ‘back to square one’ after PNP decision on SOEs

Police constables praised for assisting with delivery of baby boy

As Police Week activities drew to a close, two police constables are continuing to receive commendations after they assisted a mother to deliver a baby in the Corporate Area on Thursday.

The offic

UPDATE: JUTC drivers back on the job after several hours on strike

Employees of the Jamaica Urban Transit (JUTC) company who went on strike on Monday after one of their colleague was arrested by police over the weekend, have resumed duties.

Cecil Thoms, Corpo

