Probe on: Man shot and injured by cops during standoff in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Tuesday Dec 06

2 hrs ago

Detectives from the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) have launched an investigation into an incident where a man was shot and injured by a policeman during a reported standoff in Manchester on Monday.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media and shows members of a police team confronting the man, who had a stone in his hands.

After several minutes of heated conversation between police and the man, gunshots were heard and the man fell to the ground with what appeared to be a bullet wound to his leg.

The man was later placed in the back of a police vehicle and taken to the hospital.

The incident has triggered mixed views from social media users, some of whom have argued that the force used was justified.

Others have asked the question if other methods could have been used to de-escalate the situation.

“For example, if that was a case where the man was suffering from mental issues and he was just not in a position to understand the command given by the police to drop the stone are there any other methods that could have been used to bring the situation under control?” one social media user asked

Others argued that the police should be commended for taking extra care to spare the man’s life even though he was carrying a weapon that could have been used to harm any one of their members.

