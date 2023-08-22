Procurement Info session for independent power producers Aug 25 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Procurement Info session for independent power producers Aug 25 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Procurement info session for independent power producers Aug 25

6 hrs ago

Independent power producers and other stakeholders involved in renewable energy production will get a chance to learn more about the Government’s generation procurement process on Friday (August 25).

Chief Technical Expert of the Generation Procurement Entity (GPE), Barrington Jackson, said an information session will be conducted online, which will provide important updates to the interested parties. Arrangements will also be made to accommodate some participants in person.

The session follows the issuance of an Expression of Interest (EOI) by the GPE recently.

The EOI requested the supply of up to 100 megawatts of electricity generation from renewable energy resources on a build, own and operate basis.

“It is an opportunity [for individuals] to get an idea of the next steps in generation procurement in Jamaica as it relates to the Government’s target of achieving 50 per cent of [the country’s] energy from renewable sources by 2030,” Mr. Jackson said.

He further noted that the event will also give members of the public, interested parties and energy stakeholders some insights into the next project and the GPE’s partners.

Mr. Jackson said discussions will also be had about the second tranche of the project, which will focus on 168 megawatts of electricity generation from renewable energy resources.

“We encourage you to submit questions in advance to [email protected]. The GPE will aim to address these queries during the session,” he added.

The GPE is mandated to develop and implement a process for the procurement of new electricity generation, which will be sold to the country’s single buyer, the Jamaica Public Service.

