Prodigal Son to perform in Jamaica after a 5-year absence | Loop Jamaica

Prodigal Son will be performing in Jamaica after a five-year hiatus and he will be bringing some heavyweights in the Gospel genre with him.

Teaming up with international artistes Dr KJ, and Jonathan Nelson, Prodigal Son will make his return under the Embrace the Promise tour set for Westmoreland and Kingston.

Jamaica’s own Carey Sayles, the powerhouse Jermaine Edwards and energetic performer Joan Flemmings and others will also appear on the tour which is set for October.

The tour will also be featured in other countries.

Gospel artiste Dr KJ.

“Make plans to attend the shows in Westmoreland and Kingston…it will be epic,” said Dr KJ, whose given name is Kevin Waite.

Prior to the Jamaican leg, Embrace the Promise Ministry will be in St Vincent and the Grenadines in August, then Nigeria in November, US Virgin Islands in December and Israel in March 2023.

Embrace The Promise Ministry, founded by Dr KJ, has impacted thousands of lives worldwide.

Recently in the Tawes Pen upheaval in Spanish Town, Waite took a hands-on approach in trying to unite the communities as he assisted with food and other needs of the residents.

This action played a role in seeing peace restored in the community.

His ministry has also assisted several students with tuition fees, boardings, as well as other welfare outreach.

Commenting on his philanthropic works and the upcoming concert Dr KJ said he has always combined music with outreach.

“My ministry takes care of those who are hungry and in need of physical assistance, while my music as well as those who are on the Embrace The Promise tour ministers to the souls — weary, tired, seeking hope, listening to the music will direct their focus where it really belongs — to the Almighty,” he said.

He said partnering with Prodigal Son was a natural as he said the artiste has a lot to share through his music as well as his testimonies.