Producer wants others to get in on festival songs after 1, 2, 3 finish Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Producer wants others to get in on festival songs after 1, 2, 3 finish Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

$1.5-m ‘Sky Vew’ suites for Chris Brown’s Jamaica concert sold out

Jamaican extradited to US pleads guilty to lotto scamming there

NCB Jamaica structures US$20 million factoring deal in the Bahamas

Producer wants others to get in on festival songs after 1, 2, 3 finish

Success reaped with nearly yearlong murder probe from St Bess to Kgn

‘Overnight visitor’ allegedly rapes woman in St Catherine

J Wray and Nephew announces latest Responsible Drinking Campaign

Knockout round opens at Women’s World Cup on Saturday

Police issue public advisory for Grand Gala

Let’s Talk: Cows, (other animals) on roads reportedly causing crashes…

Friday Aug 04

26?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

2 hrs ago

Slashe (left) receives the symbolic winner’s cheque for the Jamaica Festival Song Competition from Culture Minister Olivia Grange (centre) while Donovan Germain shares in the occasion.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Veteran music producer and artiste manager Donovan Germain believes that more established producers need to get involved in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

Germain, who has produced a slew of hit singles, locally and internationally, made the assertion in an interview with Loop News earlier this week, days after three of his productions claimed the top three spots in the 2023 final of the competition.

Slashe’s ‘Best in the World’ took first place, Shuga’s ‘Dancing Same Way’ was second, while Canada-based Jamaican reggae artiste Exco Levi rounded out the top three with his entry ‘Feel Like Home’.

Said Germain: “More established producers need to get involved in the process. This year’s batch of songs was probably the best in the last 10 years.”

The music producer was the one who encouraged Slashe, Shuga and Exco Levi to enter the competition.

“The promotion would’ve been invaluable for their careers,” said Germain.

Having produced the top three songs, Germain said that this achievement demonstrates that established producers and artistes should consider participating in the competition.

“It signifies that we should have more input from the mainstream part of the industry, since the people who finished in the top three are, indeed, part of the industry,” he reasoned.

Germain, who started out in the music industry in the early 1970s with a record shop in New York City, opened his Penthouse studios on Slipe Road in Kingston in the late 1980s.

Among the list of artistes he’s worked with are Buju Banton, Nadine Sutherland, Agent Sasco, Marica Griffiths, Twiggy, Cutty Ranks, Tony Rebel, Wayne Wonder, and Freddie McGregor.

On the international music scene, Germain has scored success on the UK Singles chart with hits including Sugar Minott’s ‘Good Thing Going’, Audrey Hall’s ‘One Dance Won’t Do’, Freddie McGregor’s ‘Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely’ and ‘That Girl’.

In the 1980’s, he was responsible for a string of hits that revived the career of singer Beres Hammond, a streak that continued into the 1990s with others like ‘Tempted to Touch’, ‘Respect and Honour’, ‘Who Say’ (featuring Buju Banton), and ‘Live On’ (with Marcia Griffiths).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

$1.5-m ‘Sky Vew’ suites for Chris Brown’s Jamaica concert sold out

Jamaica News

Jamaican extradited to US pleads guilty to lotto scamming there

Business

NCB Jamaica structures US$20 million factoring deal in the Bahamas

More From

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

See also

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

Jamaica News

Police discover 8 human skulls on road in Trelawny

The police are reporting that eight human skulls were discovered at a section of the road in Spring Hill, Falmouth, Trelawney.
Reports are that at about 6:15pm, on Tuesday, residents were walking a

Sport

Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run at Women’s World Cup

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, and Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) president, Christopher Samuda have lauded the history-making feat of Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz who have qualified for the knock

Sport

Calling all gamers: $270K up for grabs in GameNation’s summer tourney

Are you ready for the ultimate gaming clash of the year?
GameNation’s highly anticipated summer tournament is set to kick off on August 5, 2023 at 7pm, and you can watch the action live on the&

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols