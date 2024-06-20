Productivity Centre seeks partnerships with researchers

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Productivity Centre seeks partnerships with researchers
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Government emphasises support for moderation at Red Stripe event

Leicester announce Steve Cooper as new manager

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 5.25% despite inflation dip

New US policy for immigrants; J’cans stand to benefit – Senator

England thrash West Indies to make winning start to Super 8s

Health concern: Sewage floods several streets in and around Kingston

Search on for 15-y-o Negril girl gone missing after leaving for school

Property tax enforcement activities to get under way soon

Cops yet to lay charges against 14-y-o boy after girl shot at school

Spanish Town police seek witness for Circuit Court

Thursday Jun 20

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Chief Technical Director, Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC), Tamar Nelson

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Chief Technical Director at the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC), Tamar Nelson, is calling on researchers to partner with the organisation to support the mission to make Jamaica a more productive society.

She was addressing the recent productivity and innovation research seminar at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) offices in Kingston.

Nelson said research is critical in unearthing unique issues that affect productivity.

“Through research, we have done work on energy costs and to explore the impact of COVID-19. We have supported the education sector and the private and public sectors in terms of being more efficient, so this is the path that we want to continue on and widen.

“That is why we have created this forum to highlight and promote research being done… and we think that’s the beginning of a conversation that can positively influence our productivity pathway here in Jamaica,” she said.

Nelson noted that the forum will assist in informing the policy direction and understanding of matters relating to productivity.

“So, we know that there’s a plethora of [issues] and areas of interest at this time to speak on. We have transportation, infrastructure, law and order, education and even just the perception of productivity,” she pointed out.

“You may also have heard the narrative about low productivity, but now is a chance to really get behind the numbers, the meaning of those numbers and to move forward,” she added.

Nelson said the JPC has an important mission to educate Jamaicans about the importance of being productive and to implement the systems and programmes that will not only enable citizens to become more productive but to be innovative and more competitive.

“Through advocacy, consulting, research, knowledge management and technical assistance, we hope this will get us to where we need to get,” she said.

Related Articles

Business

January 19, 2024 05:19 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Government emphasises support for moderation at Red Stripe event

Sport

Leicester announce Steve Cooper as new manager

Business

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 5.25% despite inflation dip

More From

Jamaica News

Search on for 15-y-o Negril girl gone missing after leaving for school

See also

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 15-year-old Melina Barrett of Nompriel Road, Negril, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 18.
She is of dark complexion, medium build a

Jamaica News

Pulse Investments founder Kingsley Cooper has died

Kingsley Cooper, the founder of Pulse Investments Limited, has died.
He passed away on Tuesday, two weeks after celebrating his 71st birthday, surrounded by his family at the HCA Kendall Hospital i

Business

Poko Loko floating bar opens, creating jobs and buzz in Ocho Rios

Nearly 80 people will gain employment at Ocho Rios’ newest tourism attraction, the Poko Loko Floating Bar, a US$1 million investment recently opened in St Ann.
Owner and CEO of Poko Loko, Anthony W

Jamaica News

Cop on interdiction chased, shot dead in Manchester

The police are now probing the shooting death of one of their colleagues, a police constable who had been on interdiction since 2020, after his body was found today in bushes in Breezy Hill, Mancheste

T20 World Cup

South Africa work hard to beat USA in Super Eight at T20 World Cup

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — South Africa had to work hard to earn an 18-run win over the fast-improving United States in the opening game of the Super Eight at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Business

NCB Cap Markets named Best Investment Banking Solutions in the C’bean

NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) has been recognised for providing the “Best Investment Banking Solutions in the Caribbean” in 2024 by Capital Finance International (CFI), an international finance

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols