‘Professional clown’ caught on camera harassing passengers charged Loop Jamaica

A self-described “professional clown” got a lot more than he bargained for when the police arrested and charged him after he was captured on video removing passengers from a vehicle in downtown Kingston on Monday.

The police reported Monday evening that the man, who was seen in the video that went viral “harassing and intimidating passengers in a taxi” on the first day of a withdrawal of services by transport operators, has been charged.

The man, 32-year-old Ramone Silvera, has been charged with assault at common law, disorderly conduct, and indecent language.

Silvera, who gave his occupation as “professional clown”, was captured on camera demanding that passengers exit a taxi that was allegedly unwilling to participate in Monday’s protest demanding that a traffic ticket amnesty be granted by the authorities.

The strike is expected to continue Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, the police had appealed to taxi operators and passengers who were subject to intimidation and/or harassment by “thugs” due to the industrial action to let them know.

“Several anonymous videos and voice notes have been circulating on social media, suggesting persons are being impeded from entering vehicles, and forcibly removed from vehicles. This is unlawful,” the police said then.

They had also urged taxi operators participating in the protest to do so peacefully without interfering with with others seeking to move about their lawful business.

Silvera is scheduled to appear before the courts on January 12, 2023.