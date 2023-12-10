Professor Edward Baugh, Jamaican poet and academic, dies Loop Jamaica

Renowned Jamaican poet, author, academic, and orator Professor Edward Baugh has died. He was 87.Baugh, whose cause of death was not disclosed, died on Saturday.

The Jamaican made formidable contributions to Caribbean literature as a poet, essayist, and lecturer. His expertise in anglophone Caribbean poetry garnered international attention through his critical pieces.

Born in Port Antonio, Portland, in 1936, Baugh’s passion for literature led him to pursue education at the University College of the West Indies, where he earned his degree in English.

He later obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of Manchester, focusing on the poetry of Arthur Symons.

Baugh gained recognition as one of the poets featured in ‘Seven Jamaican Poets’ (1971), and his works have been published in various collections, including ‘From Our Yard’ and ‘The Penguin Book of Caribbean Verse’.

Several of his individual poems are widely admired and anthologised, including ‘Truth and Consequence’, ‘The Carpenter’s Complaint,’ and ‘The Warner Woman.’

Notably, Baugh was regarded as a distinguished scholar of Caribbean poetry, particularly for penning several books devoted to the work of the St Lucian Nobel Laureate, Derek Walcott. The Jamaican even edited Walcott’s ‘Selected Poems’ in 2007.

Baugh’s immense contributions in shaping a distinct Caribbean approach to literary criticism were evident in his book, ‘West Indian Poetry 1900–1970: A Study in Cultural Decolonisation’, and his influential essays such as ‘Towards a West Indian Criticism’ and ‘The West Indian Writer and his Quarrel with History’.

He dedicated over 30 years to teaching at the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), where he held the position of Professor of English from 1978 until his retirement in 2001.

Baugh’s remarkable career was recognised with numerous accolades, including Jamaica’s fifth highest honour, the Order of Distinction, and the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in 1995.

Jamaicans on social media paid respects to the late Jamaican writer.

In a post on Facebook, Minister of Culture, Entertainment, Gender and Sports, Olivia Grange, expressed condolences to Baugh’s immediate family, the UWI family, his friends, and associates.

“The voice of Professor Baugh has now gone quiet, but the body of great works he leaves behind is a worthy legacy to Jamaica,” Grange stated.

Communications consultant and seniors advocate, Jean Lowrie-Chin, remembered Baugh as a great poet and a mentor of young writers.

“What a gift it was to hear Prof Edward Baugh read just a few months ago,” she said in capturing a photograph of the late professor at a podium.

Joseph Farquharson, a senior lecturer in Linguistics at UWI and coordinator of the Jamaican Language Unit, said Baugh’s voice will be missed.

He added: “His (Baugh’s) skill with words will leave a deficit, but his contribution will live on.”

Corporate Communications Specialist, Tony Morrison, said that as an English major most of his life, Baugh was one of his heroes as a speaker and writer.