Progress on prescriptive rights for nurses | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has progressed efforts to grant prescriptive rights to advanced nursing practitioners.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton during his recent Sectoral presentation in Parliament.

Already, the Minister explained, a committee chaired by Professor Eldemire Shearer has been formed to examine training requirements, including continuing medical education associated with nurse practitioners prescribing medication.

The committee’s membership also includes the Medical Council Registrar, chairs of the Nursing and Pharmacy councils, a Family Nurse Practitioner, and the Nursing Association of Jamaica president together with the Chief Nursing Officer at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The committee, Dr Tufton noted, has also been getting the views of key stakeholders in relation to Nurse Practitioners being allowed to prescribe, what to prescribe and when to do so.

“The next steps will be to discuss the legislation that is needed, including completion of the proposed amendments to existing legislation as well as areas, such as training, continuing education, and telemedicine.

The Committee will widen the discussions and finalise recommendations on prescriptive rights,” the Minister said.

“As we build out our restructured Primary Health Care Model, we see significant benefits to enabling our Advanced Nurse Practitioners through training to be able to support patient care by writing prescriptions up to a certain level, particularly in remote areas where we do not have doctors to do the same,” he added.

According to the Minister, the future of work will require more division of labour without compromising the quality of care.

“This (prescriptive rights for nurses) is an example of that and so we must move speedily to complete this process,” the Minister said.