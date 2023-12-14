Project STAR to enter Salt Spring Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Project STAR to enter Salt Spring Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Entertainment activities banned in six St Elizabeth communities

12-y-o girl from St Catherine reported missing

Giannis scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers

Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail

PSG advance in tense finish to Champions League group; Newcastle out

$1 million surprise for Port Antonio Primary

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen

Thursday Dec 14

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Project STAR’s team from left to right are: Saffrey Brown, project director, Major General Antony Anderson, Commissioner of Police; Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, vice president of the PSOJ and data specialist for Project STAR and Keith Duncan, co-chair of Project STAR.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Salt Spring, situated in Montego Bay, St James, is the upcoming community to benefit from social interventions through Project STAR.

This initiative, focused on social and economic transformation, is a collaboration between the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). The Salt Spring community inclusion was announced at a recent press briefing in Kingston.

Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, vice president of the PSOJ and data specialist for Project STAR, explained that Salt Spring was chosen due to its high crime rate over the past three years and an increasing trend over the last 12 months. He emphasised that Project STAR would work with existing institutions like churches, schools, and community organisations to tackle this issue.

Project director Saffrey Brown expressed enthusiasm for supporting Salt Spring in the upcoming months, emphasising community-led development as the cornerstone of progress. So far, Project STAR has worked in East Downtown Kingston, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland, and May Pen in Clarendon.

Brown shared that the project employs a ‘whole of society’ approach to create opportunities for all key populations. Over the last six months, 1,491 individuals accessed initiatives backed by Project STAR; 143 community members received training in economic empowerment, while 52 obtained jobs through their placement program.

Additionally, 96 individuals were impacted by entrepreneurial support; 1,531 took part in community consultations and planning; and 29 institutional stakeholders were engaged in project delivery.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Opposition calls on banks to ensure proper functioning of ATMs

Christmas

Some vendors sold out at Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection

Jamaica News

$23 million renovation at Seville Heritage Park

More From

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
This m

Jamaica News

Two 15-y-o Portmore girls gone missing from one location

See also

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Qwanese Mullings and 15-year-old Laquesha Ball, both of Milton Road, Portsmouth, Portmore in St Catherine, who have been missing since Monday, Decemb

Christmas

Christmas Countdown: Can you guess Glen Campbell’s fave Xmas memory?

… 12 Days to Go

Business

Scotia surges with headline profits of $17.2 billion

Scotia Group has reported headline profits $17.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2023, representing an increase of 67 per cent over the previous year in a performance buoyed by growth across al

Jamaica News

Nine months more in prison for Tamarind Farm escapee

Nathan Whitter, the inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine in October of this year, was on Friday sentenced to nine months in prison for the

Sport

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

J Wray & Nephew Limited, through its brand Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, has returned as title sponsor for the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Major League competition

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols