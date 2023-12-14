Project STAR to enter Salt Spring Loop Jamaica

Salt Spring, situated in Montego Bay, St James, is the upcoming community to benefit from social interventions through Project STAR.

This initiative, focused on social and economic transformation, is a collaboration between the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). The Salt Spring community inclusion was announced at a recent press briefing in Kingston.

Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, vice president of the PSOJ and data specialist for Project STAR, explained that Salt Spring was chosen due to its high crime rate over the past three years and an increasing trend over the last 12 months. He emphasised that Project STAR would work with existing institutions like churches, schools, and community organisations to tackle this issue.

Project director Saffrey Brown expressed enthusiasm for supporting Salt Spring in the upcoming months, emphasising community-led development as the cornerstone of progress. So far, Project STAR has worked in East Downtown Kingston, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland, and May Pen in Clarendon.

Brown shared that the project employs a ‘whole of society’ approach to create opportunities for all key populations. Over the last six months, 1,491 individuals accessed initiatives backed by Project STAR; 143 community members received training in economic empowerment, while 52 obtained jobs through their placement program.

Additionally, 96 individuals were impacted by entrepreneurial support; 1,531 took part in community consultations and planning; and 29 institutional stakeholders were engaged in project delivery.