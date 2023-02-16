Proman Starlift to start Panorama finals on Saturday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Proman Starlift players enjoy their performance during the large conventional bands panyard judging in Port of Spain on January 31. The band plays first at the Panorama finals on Saturday. – Angelo Marcelle

Proman Starlift will be the first band to play in the 2023 large conventional Panorama finals to be held at the Grand and North stands, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 18.

The bands pulled for playing positions at the VIP Lounge, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday.

There will be 13 bands in this year’s finals as there was a tie in the 12th position at the semifinals.

This also comes on the heels of the medium bands finals which took place in Tobago on February 12.

Tobago band Katzenjammers won the title along with $600,000 in prize money.

The winning large band will take home $1 million.

Desperadoes were the 2020 large band winner.

Here are the playing positions for Saturday’s finals: –

1.) Proman Starlift

2.) Heritage Petroleum Skiffle

3.) HADCO Phase II pan groove

4.) Massy Trinidad All Stars

5.) Desperadoes

6.) NLCB Buccooneers

7.) Republic Bank Exodus

8.) NLCB Fonclaire

9.) Nutrien Silver Stars

10.) T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps

11.) BP Renegades

12.) First Citizens Supernovas

13.) Shell Invaders

