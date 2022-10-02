Prominent Montego Bay businessman shot and killed Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Prominent Montego Bay businessman shot and killed Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

Category 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast

Prominent Montego Bay businessman shot and killed

Senior prosecutor suspended for 6 months for professional misconduct

Man remanded for ‘gun assault on woman in bizarre bedroom incident’

3 creative ways to use (used) coffee grounds

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

Haile Selassie’s grandson for Jamaica’s Heritage Week celebrations

New tropical wave east of the Windward Islands

15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester

Sunday Oct 02

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) in St James are probing the suspected gun slaying of a prominent Montego Bay businessman at his establishment in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Donovan Fagan of West Gate Hills, Montego Bay, St James.

Reports are that about 7:40 am, Fagan was at his business place on Sun Valley Road in Montego Bay when employees heard explosions sounding like gunshots and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the cops discovered Fagan in a kneeling position in his office in a pool of blood with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Fagan was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

World News

Category 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast

Jamaica News

Prominent Montego Bay businessman shot and killed

More From

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh

Jamaica News

Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in the US

See also

Hundreds turn out to pay final respects

Jamaica News

‘Deliverymen’ worried; gunman acting as bearer robs woman

Attacks by criminals on motorcycles bad for business

Jamaica News

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and

Sport

KC beat Calabar again while JC whip St Mary’s College 10-0

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) continued their good early season form with a convincing 3-0 win at Calabar High on matchday 14 of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.
KC

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols