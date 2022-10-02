Prominent Montego Bay businessman shot and killed Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) in St James are probing the suspected gun slaying of a prominent Montego Bay businessman at his establishment in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Donovan Fagan of West Gate Hills, Montego Bay, St James.

Reports are that about 7:40 am, Fagan was at his business place on Sun Valley Road in Montego Bay when employees heard explosions sounding like gunshots and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the cops discovered Fagan in a kneeling position in his office in a pool of blood with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Fagan was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.