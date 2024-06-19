Property tax enforcement activities to get under way soon

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is to begin conducting its enforcement initiatives during the current fiscal year to improve property tax collection in several parishes.

In a release, TAJ said the focus of the operations will be on communities that have a compliance rate below 45 per cent, and whose residents have been deemed to have the ability to pay the outstanding property tax.

The first of these operations is to take place in the parish of St James, in the Cornwall Courts community, on Friday, June 28 to Saturday, June 29.

The activities are designed to encourage property owners to settle their property tax obligations promptly, provide service support, and conduct enforcement activities for chronically delinquent taxpayers.

Residents will have the opportunity to settle outstanding balances, as the mobile tax collection unit will be on location at the Cornwall Courts community centre during the period of the operations on the following schedule:

• Day 1 – Friday, June 28 – 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.

• Day 2 – Saturday, June 29 – 9:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The team will be engaging with property owners, among other activities, including account settlement, the issuance of final notices, and the creation of customised payment arrangements to facilitate individuals who are facing challenges meeting their tax obligations

Additionally, congratulatory letters are to be handed out to individuals who have consistently honoured their property tax obligations on time and in full.

The Special Enforcement Team (SET) of Tax Administration Jamaica is to proceed with effecting enforcement actions against residents with outstanding property tax liabilities, who do not have payment arrangements on record by the end of July 2024.

TAJ says it will also pursue several avenues to recover outstanding property taxes, including the filing of civil lawsuits, placement of lien on the properties in question, seizure of residents’ vehicles, and the garnishment of bank accounts or salaries.

The release said Deputy Commissioner General, Operations, of Tax Administration Jamaica, Dave Jeffery, is encouraging residents to make use of the available opportunity to settle their outstanding balances, thereby avoiding enforcement action.

“Ensuring that property owners understand their tax obligations and have the opportunity to address them in a manageable way is a priority for us,” said Jeffery.

“This operation is designed to provide direct support and encourage timely payments, which are essential for the development and maintenance of local infrastructure and services.”