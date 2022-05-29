Prosecution can appeal bail granted in Jamaica, but does not- attorney | Loop Jamaica

A prominent defence attorney has indicated that as was the case with former British Virgin Island Premier, Andrew Fahie, in the United States court system recently, there is provision in law in Jamaica for the prosecution to appeal a judge’s ruling in favour of granting bail to an accused person.

In a recent interview with Loop News, the Queen’s Counsel said judges in Jamaica are bound by the law and the constitution as it is interpreted. Champagnie pointed to a recent amendment that allows the prosecution the right to appeal a decision by a judge in granting of bail to an accused.

“The prosecution has a right to appeal a bail decision (by a judge), but they don’t use it,” Champagnie cited.

Reference was made to Section 10(2) of the Bail Act (‘the Act’), which provides for the prosecution to have a right of appeal to a judge of the Court of Appeal in chambers in respect of a decision of a Resident Magistrate or a Supreme Court judge granting bail to a defendant.

“For example, if it is that someone is offered bail and the prosecution believes that this is an unjust decision by the judge and there is no basis for having made that decision, then the prosecution has that tool available to appeal that decision, and that law was passed some time ago. (But) Since the passage, it has only been used one or two times,” stated Champagnie.

He cited one such case as a bail appeal that was filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (‘the DPP’) in relation to the decision of Her Honour Miss Maxine Ellis, Resident Magistrate for the Corporate Area, at Half-Way Tree in the parish of St Andrew.

The records showed that on June 30, 2014, the resident magistrate granted bail to the respondent, Detective Kevin Adams, in respect of four murder matters (cases), in relation to deceased persons Adiff Washington, Sylvester Gallimore, Anthony Trout and Andrew Bisson, in respect of which Adams was charged. The prosecution believed that the Resident Magistrate erred by exercising her discretion unreasonably in granting bail. After the appeal, Adams was remanded in custody.

But according to Champagnie, that appeal was the exception, and not an option that has often been exercised by the crown.

“You can’t sit down as a prosecutor and you criticise and complain and say this person should not have gotten bail; use your powers!” chided Champagnie.

“You have the power to appeal to a bail decision so another judge can review it,” he added.

Among prosecutors, Champagnie the cited the factor of not being given information in a timely manner by police investigators as to why they should oppose bail.

“If reluctantly we have to give in to bail being granted, then we always try to encourage the court to put in place such conditions, whether curfew or any other order, to make sure that the person does not commit another offence,” a former prosecutor said in reference to concerns about the granting of bail to accused in certain circumstances.