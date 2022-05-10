Prosecution closes case in One Don trial after months of evidence | Loop Jamaica

The prosecution in the trial of alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang closed its case on Tuesday morning when it called its final witness to give evidence.

The witness, a detective constable, gave his testimony at the ongoing gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

A total of 33 people, including reputed leader of the gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, are on trial for a raft of criminal offences, including murder and arson.

The constable, during his brief testimony, explained the chain of custody of evidence collected at a crime scene in 2018.

An alleged rival gangster, Damian Forrester, otherwise called ‘Dooley’, was murdered by members of the One Don criminal outfit during that shooting incident in St Andrew.

The prosecution has been presenting its case since the start of the trial in September last year, but the proceedings have been hit by multiple delays.

Prosecutors have largely relied on testimonies of two former gangsters-turned-state witnesses — a former self-styled don and a man claiming to be Bryan’s driver and the gang’s banker — to substantiate that the 33 alleged individuals are members of the criminal organisation.

Additionally, prosecutors also relied on cell phone conversations of the alleged gangsters which were secretly recorded by the former don.

At the end of the Crown’s case on Tuesday, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes ordered that the prosecutors outline all the evidence it has against each defendant, and make disclosure to their attorney(s) by May 20.

The defence attorneys will begin making their no case submissions on May 24.

The trial is to resume on Thursday when defence attorney Kymani Brydson is to further cross-examine the former don.

The attorney represents defendants Tomrick Taylor, Daniel McKenzie, and Owen Ormbsy.

The trial will then proceed on a break for several days to facilitate the prosecution, who will prepare the documents outlining the evidence it presented against each defendant.

Sykes encouraged the attorneys to use the break to carefully examine the “voluminous” evidence presented by the prosecution.

He assured the attorneys will have the opportunity to recall any witness they so desire before they make their no case submissions.

The 33 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.