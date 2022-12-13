Prosecution drops forgery counts against Jennifer Messado’s husband Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The prosecution has dropped forgery charges against retired business executive and accountant, Geoffrey Messado, who was charged alongside his wife, disbarred attorney Jennifer Messado, on February 10.

However, Mr Messado is not in the clear as he still faces two counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

His attorney, Peter Champagnie, KC, said he intends to make a submission asking for the dismissal of those remaining charges at the next court date of January 24, 2023.

The decision to drop the forgery charges against Mr Messado was announced in the St Andrew Parish Court on Monday after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions decided it would not pursue those counts.

It was alleged that Mr Messado had along with his wife created certain documentation to include a promissory note to swindle businessman Lauriston Stewart out of US $65,000.

It is further alleged that this amount represented a loan that was made by Stewart with the understanding that the loan amount would have been secured by a property in which the Messados had an interest.

However, it’s alleged that the property was subsequently sold without any repayment to Stewart. A report was made to the police and Mr Messado was charged with four counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

However, Champagnie had questioned the actions of the police in seeking to charge their client before first seeking advice from the prosecution.

Champagnie subsequently wrote to the DPP Office inviting a review of the case against Mr Messado.

As a result, the court was advised on Monday that the DPP after a careful review of the matter would not be pursuing the forgery charges against Mr Messado.

Mr Messado and his wife Jennifer, who is being represented by Christopher Townsend, will next appear in court on January 24, 2023.

