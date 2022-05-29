Prosecutors ready for ‘Beachy Stout’s ‘two-wife-killing’ trial | Loop Jamaica

The prosecution on Thursday indicated that its case file is complete in relation to the matter involving Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, the popular Portland businessman who is accused of murdering his two wives.

The disclosure was made when the two murder cases against the businessman who is in his late 60s, was mentioned in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

McDonald appeared in court via Zoom.

The businessman is charged with the 2009 murder of his first wife, Merlene McDonald, and the July 2020 killing of his second wife, Tonia Hamilton-McDonald.

At a previous hearing of the case, prosecutors indicted that McDonald could be simultaneously tried for the two murders.

With there being no outstanding documents in relation to both matters, prosecutors told presiding judge, Justice Vinette Graham-Allen, that they are ready to proceed with the cases.

The judge later set a plea and case management hearing for July 6. A trial date is highly anticipated to be set at that time.

McDonald was remanded in custody until that date.

In respect of Astor ‘Tiny’ Barnes, McDonald’s co-accused in relation to the murder of Hamilton-McDonald, his bail was extended to July 6.

Barnes was finally able to take up his $500,000 bail that was offered to him on May 4 of last year, after several issues emerged relative to his identification and verification of an address where he could reside while the case is in court.

On February 1, 2021, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, announced that McDonald had been charged with the murder of his first wife.

The 50-year-old woman was shot in her driveway after parking her car at her Boundbrook, Port Antonio, Portland home in May 2009. She later died from her injuries.

Years later, McDonald’s nephew, who had reportedly told police that his uncle confessed to him that he orchestrated the death of Merlene, was murdered.

Everton McDonald was on remand for the murder of his second wife when he was slapped with a murder charge relative to his first wife’s killing.

Thirty-two-year-old Hamilton-McDonald, otherwise called ‘Sassy’, a businesswoman of Dolphin Cove in Dolphin Bay, Portland, was found dead with her throat slashed on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Her body was just outside a Toyota Axio motorcar that was found engulfed in flames on the Tailington main road in Sherwood Forrest, Portland.

The police at the time said they had information that suggested that McDonald paid over $3 million to have Hamilton-McDonald killed.

Following a probe, the businessman, Barnes and 56-year-old Denvalyn ‘Bubble’ Minott, a fisherman of Ranch Hill in Portland, were all jointly charged with murder, as well as conspiracy to murder Hamilton-McDonald.

Minott pleaded guilty to the murder in September 2020, and was subsequently sentenced to 19 years in prison and ordered to serve 10 years before being eligible for parole consideration.

Indications are that after the 2020 killing, the 2009 case was revisited by the police, and following the submission of a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), a ruling was handed down for McDonald to be charged with murder and conspiracy to murder in relation to his first wife’s death.