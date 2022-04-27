Protection for consumers under E-Transaction Act 2006 – CAC | Loop Jamaica

Consumers engaging in or contemplating online purchases, are being assured that there are provisions under the Electronic Transactions (E-Transactions) Act, 2006 to safeguard their interests.

Legal Officer at the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), Sacha-Gaye Russell, said the Act outlines certain obligations under the Second Schedule, which merchants providing goods and services digitally are required to fulfil.

She provided details during the ‘CAC Live’ digital public education programme on Wednesday, April 27.

Among the stipulations, Russell outlined, are the need for vendors’ full names to be displayed during transactions, as well as their geographical/physical, website and email addresses, and also contact numbers.

Additionally, she said suppliers should disclose whether their entities are registered or incorporated under any law, their registration number and place of registration.

Russell further indicated that merchants are required to indicate whether they are members of any regulatory or accreditation body or subscribe to same, and the contact numbers for those organisations, in the event clients need to file complaints.

“Vendors are also required to provide information on any code of conduct to which they subscribe. It’s necessary and is a requirement under the law,” she further stated.

Suppliers are also expected to provide clients with a description, or the main characteristics and type of products being purchased, and the full cost involved, including for courier services.

“If they are sourcing it from overseas, they can probably include that information as well, and if the item is not manufactured locally,” Russell further informed.

The CAC counsel emphasised the importance of merchants being transparent in conducting online business transactions, as with any other format of such undertaking.

“The more transparent you are, it shows that you care about your consumers. You want them to know that information is (available)…. That is how you make your customers happy… that they are entering into a contract with a merchant who is reliable and reputable,” said Russell.

The Electronic Transactions (E-Transactions) Act, 2006 can be viewed on the CAC’s website, www.cac.gov.jm

For further information on this and other consumer-related matters, persons may also call the CAC at (876) 619-4222-30, or send an email at [email protected]

The CAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.