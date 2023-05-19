Protest over Gov’t salary hike: Demonstrators gather in New Kingston Loop Jamaica

The police are maintaining a presence in New Kingston where a group of demonstrators is staging a protest regarding the Government’s announcement of a salary increase with compensation to members of parliament and Cabinet ministers surging past 200 per cent.

The placard-bearing demonstrators have gathered close to Emancipation Park calling for the decision to be revisited.

“The massive increase that the Government has dealt unto themselves… it is wickedness,” said Kay Osborne, media strategist, and human rights activist, who was a part of the group.

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Nigel Clarke on Tuesday announced that Cabinet ministers will receive a 230 per cent increase in salary up to April 1, 2024 with their pay moving from $6.9 million in 2021 to $22.9 million next year.

As at April 1, 2023, Cabinet ministers will take home an annual salary of $20.2 million.

The move will see the Prime Minister’s salary moving from $9.1 million in 2021 to $28.6 million on April 1, 2024. Effective April 1, 2023 the head of government will get $25.3 million annually.

The increases form part of the new rates under the public sector compensation system announced by Minister Clarke in Parliament on Tuesday.