Protoje faces the sunshine!

Contemporary reggae singer/songwriter Protoje must be having a good week this week – he’s on tour in the UK, announced two Grammy nominations, and has reached a new milestone on YouTube and Spotify.

In an Instagram post – shared with over 533k followers – ‘KingDigg’ expressed gratitude to supporters for hitting 10 million views on Switch It Up, a music video that was released a year ago.

It is Protoje’s third-highest ranking music video; the first being Who Knows featuring Chronixx, and Sudden Flight featuring Jesse Royal and Sevana, in the secind spot.

“Give thanks for 10 million views on YouTube and 10 million streams on Spotify for ‘Switch It Up’ ft @originalkoffee massive collab that keeps growing”, he wrote in a caption.

Protoje, who’s released a total of three albums in five years: A Matter Of Time, In Search Of Lost Time, and Third Time’s The Charm, now has time to relish these career accomplishments.

Yet, he’s prepping for tour dates in the UK that span the holiday season.

A week ago, the Ten Cane Row singer, who received his second Grammy nomination for the album Third Time’s The Charm in the Best Reggae Album category, took the time to thank his support system in another IG post.

He stated that he’s “very humbled” by the acknowledgment, and also that he loves “everything about this album and grateful that it was recognised in this way”.

But, the dream doesn’t stop, there.

On Thursday (Nov 24), the HILLS artiste – who’s slated to perform in Bristol later that day, is also expected to sit in as a guest on BBC Radio Wales programme with Welch/Jamaican musician Aleighcia Scott to talk about his latest album and more.