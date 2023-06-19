Proven celebrates completion of waterfront development in Cayman Loop Jamaica

Proven Properties Limited, in collaboration with Infinity Capital Partners Limited (ICP), recently celebrated a significant milestone the completion of The Lagoons, a residential development located at 190 Omega Drive in Prospect, Grand Cayman.

This achievement marks the culmination of a successful joint venture between Proven Properties Limited, based in Jamaica, and Infinity Capital Partners Limited (ICP), headquartered in Cayman.

The Lagoons comprises 13 exquisite townhomes nestled along the Canal in the North Sound, offering breathtaking waterfront views. It consists of four three-bedroom townhomes and nine two-bedroom townhomes with meticulously designed interiors and a private pool for residents to enjoy.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate the completion of The Lagoons, a project that showcases the commitment to excellence and the collective vision of Proven Properties Limited and Infinity Capital Partners Limited,” said Aisha Campbell, CEO of Proven Properties Limited. “This joint venture exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional residential developments across the region that exceed the expectations of our valued buyers and investors.”

David Stephens, CEO of Infinity Capital Partners Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful collaboration, stating, “The Lagoons represents the harmonious fusion of our expertise and shared commitment to delivering outstanding real estate projects. It is a testament to our mutual dedication to quality, design, and creating exceptional living experiences.”

Proven Properties Limited is pleased to announce that they have also recently acquired land in Grand Cayman’s South Sound area with Infinity Capital Partners for their next joint venture residential project, which promises to be even more remarkable.

With approximately twice the number of units and larger unit sizes, this upcoming development will continue Proven Properties’ tradition of providing exceptional value for buyers and investors through meticulous design, prime location, and uncompromising quality.

Peter Bunting, Chairman of Proven Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for the future prospects of the company.

“The completion of The Lagoons and the acquisition of land for our next residential project in South Sound exemplify our commitment to providing superior real estate opportunities. We remain dedicated to delivering excellence in design, construction, and overall customer experience. Proven Properties is committed to creating vibrant communities that enhance the lives of our residents and contribute to the development of the regions in which we operate,” he said.