Proven REIT partners on commercial property acquisition in Cayman | Loop Jamaica

Proven REIT (PREIT) Limited is collaborating with Infinity Capital Partners Ltd (ICP) to acquire a new commercial facility in Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

The approximately 8,000 sq. ft. facility, comprising warehousing and mezzanine office space, is being developed by TAG Developments Ltd.

It will feature modern amenities and finishes, reinforced concrete construction, high elevation, and provisions for solar.

Construction on the five-unit development is to begin later this month and be completed by February 2023.

The project is expected to cost roughly US$3.2 million. The units will be retained by PROVEN and ICP for rental purposes.

PREIT recently partnered on a joint venture with Infinity Capital Partners (ICP) Limited on the exclusive waterfront homes called Lagoons.

“Cayman is a stable and highly desirable market for real estate investment. There is strong demand for this kind of product, and we are delighted to work with PROVEN REIT on another project,” stated David Stephens, President of Infinity Capital Partners.

“As the businesses in Cayman continue to grow, the need for supplementary services such as commercial and warehouse spaces have become increasingly desirable in the real estate arena. This project will not only address this need but represents our entry into the warehouse/commercial sector in the Cayman Islands”, shared Ruth-Ann Lacey, Head of Business Development of PREIT.

PREIT has invested in several commercial and residential spaces in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region amounting to US$55 million.

It currently has more than 109,000 square feet of fully occupied commercial space in Jamaica.